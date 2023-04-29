Park National Corp OH Takes $206,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

