Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.