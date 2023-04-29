Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

