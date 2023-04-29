Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $324.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

