Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.63, but opened at $43.93. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 64,632 shares.

The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

