Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $73.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

