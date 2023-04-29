Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

BTU opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,246 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

