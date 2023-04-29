Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $54.44. Pentair shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 524,853 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

