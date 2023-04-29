Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

