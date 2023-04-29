Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,235,987 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,580% compared to the average daily volume of 60,758 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

