Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,241 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £975.43 ($1,218.22).
Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett purchased 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £3,450 ($4,308.73).
- On Monday, March 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,271 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £982.33 ($1,226.84).
- On Monday, February 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,787 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £984.62 ($1,229.70).
Pharos Energy Price Performance
PHAR opened at GBX 23.10 ($0.29) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £99.64 million, a PE ratio of 577.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.41.
Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
Featured Stories
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.