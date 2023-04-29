Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium
In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $57.50 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.