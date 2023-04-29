Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $57.50 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.