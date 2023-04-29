PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 155,485 shares.The stock last traded at $51.04 and had previously closed at $51.08.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

