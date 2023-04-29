Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Sells 200,402 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 200,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £178,357.78 ($222,752.32).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($25,134.58).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMI opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 84.69 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.88.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.