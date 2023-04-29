Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

