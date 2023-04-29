PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.