PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

