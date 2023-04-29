ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.