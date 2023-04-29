ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.35 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.48.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

