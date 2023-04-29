ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 861 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,728,200. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.