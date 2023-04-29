ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,158,025. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

