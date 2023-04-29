Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $52.62 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

