Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $52.62 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

