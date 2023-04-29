Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

PRU stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.