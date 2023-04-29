PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 142.15% and a negative net margin of 228.72%.

Institutional Trading of PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.