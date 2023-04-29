PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PURE Bioscience Price Performance
PURE stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 142.15% and a negative net margin of 228.72%.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
