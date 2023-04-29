Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYXS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pyxis Oncology

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.