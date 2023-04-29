Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.86. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

