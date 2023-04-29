Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.18). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.83. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

