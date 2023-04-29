Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of DOC opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

