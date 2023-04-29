Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
