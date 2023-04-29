Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

