Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 22.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

