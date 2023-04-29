Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Butterfly Network, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Butterfly Network in a report released on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.73. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917 in the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

