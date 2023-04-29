Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Butterfly Network, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Butterfly Network in a report released on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917 in the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
