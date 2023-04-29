Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$38.23 and a one year high of C$55.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Read More
