Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. Reduced by US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinetik in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

