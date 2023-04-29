Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Raised by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.60.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.16. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

