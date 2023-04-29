Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut by Analyst

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock worth $6,903,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

