Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNW. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

TSE:RNW opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

