Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $112.94 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.