Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

