Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Institutional Trading of Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.