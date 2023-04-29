Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.