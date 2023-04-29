Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

