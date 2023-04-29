Research Analysts Set Expectations for POET Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for POET Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

POET opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in POET Technologies by 88.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in POET Technologies by 1,027.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

