Research Analysts Set Expectations for Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 9,596 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

