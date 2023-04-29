Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Belden were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,425,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 150.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Belden stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

