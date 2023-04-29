Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

