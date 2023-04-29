Reviewing National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reed’s and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 2 0 0 0 1.00

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.52%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Reed’s.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reed’s and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% National Beverage 11.98% 49.30% 28.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and National Beverage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.13 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.29 National Beverage $1.14 billion 4.08 $158.51 million $1.50 33.13

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Beverage beats Reed’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta. The company was founded by Nick A. Caporella in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

