RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 1st

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $189.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

