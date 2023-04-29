RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys £48,400 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,447.11).

RWS Trading Down 2.8 %

RWS stock opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.83. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458.60 ($5.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £992.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,498.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWS Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.