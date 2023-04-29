Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Ryerson has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.98-$1.06 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

