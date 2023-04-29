Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

